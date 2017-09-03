UPDATE: Woman with dementia found safe

Hawkins was last seen driving a blue Ford F-150 (Source: Arizona DPS).

A woman who went missing in Gila County Sunday has been found safe, state police said.

Arizona DPS said Nancy Hawkins, 63, was found by a family member around 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

Hawkins, who suffers from dementia, was last seen driving in Gila County to meet up with her family.

