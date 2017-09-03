TRAFFIC ALERT: Car hits power pole on west side of Tucson - Tucson News Now

TRAFFIC ALERT: Car hits power pole on west side of Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ

Police have shut down a part of Prince Road after a car ran into a power pole in Tucson.

Traffic on Prince in both directions is shut down between Oracle Road and Fairview Avenue, according to the police department.

A release from Tucson Police Department stated this closure is expected to last several hours while crews work to repair the pole.

Nobody was hurt in the crash, according to TPD.

