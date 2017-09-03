TRAFFIC ALERT: Car hits power pole on west side of Tucson

Police have shut down a part of Prince Road after a car ran into a power pole in Tucson.

Traffic on Prince in both directions is shut down between Oracle Road and Fairview Avenue, according to the police department.

A release from Tucson Police Department stated this closure is expected to last several hours while crews work to repair the pole.

Nobody was hurt in the crash, according to TPD.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.