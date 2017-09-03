TRAFFIC ALERT: Car hits power pole on west side of Tucson

Police have shut down a part of Prince Road after a car ran into a power pole in Tucson.
Arizona Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a missing woman. A silver alert has been issued for 63-year-old Nancy Hawkins.
The Arizona Wildcats ran for 506 yards in the game while amassing 595 yards of total offense.
A Whetstone man is facing several charges after assaulting his mother during a domestic violence situation Friday, authorities said.
The three suspects all face assault charges.
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.
After wading through chest-deep water, a Texas firefighter found his fiancee’s wedding dress completely dry in his flooded house.
Horn Lake Police Department confirms a 9-year-old has died after he was shot.
