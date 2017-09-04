TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. SILVER ALERT: Nancy Hawkins

Officials need your help in finding 63-year-old Nancy Hawkins, who suffers from dementia.

DPS says she is driving a blue Ford F-150 pickup with Arizona license plate BWB9010.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2eVbCCV

2. DACA decision expected

President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, but with a six-month delay, people familiar with the plans said.

>> MORE: http://tucsonne.ws/2iWfLuN

#DACA recipients across the country anxiously waiting for a decision on program: https://t.co/qUZUZQc6eI — Vicki Karr (@vickikarrnews) September 4, 2017

It was not immediately clear how the six-month delay would work in practice and what would happen to people who currently have work permits under the program, or whose permits expire during the six-month stretch.

3. Trail stewards needed

Pima County officials are looking for trail stewards to make these trails continue looking good after monsoon storms, which cause weeds and other plants to overgrow the paths.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2t5c0CY

Pima County working to make sure trails continue to look good. They need volunteers to be their eyes and ears in the trails #Tucson pic.twitter.com/C5J5BgFB7y — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) September 4, 2017

Volunteers are needed to keep an eye on their assigned portion of the trail and clean it up when the trails start looking overgrown.

Volunteers will be asked to do minor maintenance by removing any weeds blocking the trail and let the county know if anything more serious is going on.



HAPPENING TODAY

AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services for Labor Day, from 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5

Tipsy Tow is available to everyone; you do not have to be a member of AAA to use the service.

Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., state that a "tipsy tow" is needed, then provide the driver's name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.

Tipsy tow provides a free, 10-mile tow and ride home for those unable to make it on their own, and who do not have a designated driver. Mileage beyond the 10-mile limit is charged to the motorist at a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance.

For more information on the Tipsy Tow service please visit AAA.com/TipsyTow.

WEATHER

Mostly sunny with a high near 100 degrees

