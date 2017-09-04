TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Video shows lightning striking a tall tree, stripping it of its bark and causing a large portion of the tree top to fall on a building below.
Volunteers will be asked to do minor maintenance by removing any weeds blocking the trail and let the county know if anything more serious is going on.
Hurricane Harvey relief efforts are benefiting from that collegiate spirit. From Sunday, Sept. 3 until Friday, Sept. 8, the University of Arizona athletics department is helping out
The hope is to fill the truck with hygiene products, cleaning supplies and diapers over the next few days, and to drive that truck full of supplies to Houston on Sept. 9.
The three suspects all face assault charges.
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.
Hurricane Irma is holding at Category 3 strength as it continues its push toward the Leeward Islands.
