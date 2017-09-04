Wild lightning strike caught on video

Check out this amazing lightning video we found on YouTube!

In it lightning appears to strike a tall tree, stripping it of its bark and causing a large portion of the tree top to fall on a building below.

Hopefully, the damage was minimal and no one was hurt, but that information was not available.

In fact, there isn't much information available about this video, including who the original source is, but we found this one on the World Weather channel.

The description says it is a lightning strike "somewhere in Canada," but we've also seen one the same video on another channel that claims it is a Hurricane Harvey-related storm in Texas.

Either way, it's cool video.

