Dog dies in possible mountain lion attack on west side of Tucson

A dog died last week in a possible mountain lion attack on the west side of Tucson, officials said.

Mark Hart, spokesman for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, said the dog was killed in the 4600 block of North Tortolita Road, which is near the Tucson Mountains.

A homeowner reported the attack after a dog was found dead near their home. The homeowner did not see a mountain lion.

Hart said the AZGFD was not able to conduct forensic tests on the dog to confirm the attack because its body was disposed of by animal control before an AZGFD officer showed up.

Hart said the dog's death is considered suspicious, but the AZGFD can't confirm it was from a mountain lion attack.

Hart said AZGFD has noticed an increase in mountain lion sightings in residential areas since the monsoon season began. He said there have been almost half a dozen sightings in that time and all but one have been in a residential area. The other was near Sabino Canyon.

AZGFD wants to know about any sightings of mountain lions, or bears, but folks should be extra careful when they notice behavior like repeated visits, stalking, a curiosity in humans and a general lingering in one area.

Hart said mountain lions will typically move through an area instead of settling in. For more information on mountain lions, go HERE.

