Dog dies in possible mountain lion attack on west side of Tucson

A woman was carjacked at a Marana gas station Monday morning, city police said.
Drivers should avoid the area of North Flowing Wells Road and West Rillito Street.
A woman who went missing in Gila County Sunday has been found safe, state police said.
A dog died last week in a possible mountain lion attack on the west side of Tucson.
Video shows lightning striking a tall tree, stripping it of its bark and causing a large portion of the tree top to fall on a building below.
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.
Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane as it continues moving west.
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.
The three suspects all face assault charges.
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.
The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.
