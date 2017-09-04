Crash closes portion of Flowing Wells near Rillito - Tucson News Now

breaking

Crash closes portion of Flowing Wells near Rillito

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Northwest Fire District) (Source: Northwest Fire District)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A rollover crash forced the closure of a portion of North Flowing Wells Road on Monday, Sept. 4.

According to a tweet from Northwest Fire District, the crash happened at Flowing Wells and West Rillito Street.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Information about possible injuries was not immediately available.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly