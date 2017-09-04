Crash closes portion of Flowing Wells near Rillito

Drivers should avoid the area of North Flowing Wells Road and West Rillito Street.
Drivers should avoid the area of North Flowing Wells Road and West Rillito Street.
Drivers can expect delays and should plan to use an alternate route if possible. No word on when power in the area will be restored.
Drivers can expect delays and should plan to use an alternate route if possible. No word on when power in the area will be restored.
AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services for Labor Day. Here's how it works.
AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services for Labor Day. Here's how it works.
The following details outline transit service on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.
The following details outline transit service on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.
“MVD is serving more people every year, and adding online options means we get more people out of line and safely on the road,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen, in a recent news release.
“MVD is serving more people every year, and adding online options means we get more people out of line and safely on the road,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen, in a recent news release.
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.
Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane as it continues moving west.
Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane as it continues moving west.
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.
The three suspects all face assault charges.
The three suspects all face assault charges.
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.
The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.
The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.