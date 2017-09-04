Crash closes portion of Flowing Wells near Rillito

A rollover crash forced the closure of a portion of North Flowing Wells Road on Monday, Sept. 4.

According to a tweet from Northwest Fire District, the crash happened at Flowing Wells and West Rillito Street.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Rollover accident at Rillito & Flowing Wells has closed part of Flowing Wells. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/X1FbORHIwc — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) September 4, 2017

Information about possible injuries was not immediately available.

