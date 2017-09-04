Authorities: Woman carjacked at gas station in Marana

A woman was carjacked at a Marana gas station Monday morning, city police said.

The Marana Police Department said it happened around 11 a.m. at the Giant near the intersection of Silverbell and Cortaro roads.

The armed suspect was captured by Arizona DPS near Phoenix.

The MPD said the victim was not hurt.

Woman pumping gas was carjacked near Silverbell & Cortaro. @MaranaPD says she wasn't hurt and state troopers stopped suspect near #PHX pic.twitter.com/6HSJ4reb4n — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) September 4, 2017

