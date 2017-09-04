Authorities: Woman carjacked at gas station in Marana

A woman was carjacked at a Marana gas station Monday morning, city police said.
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.
A Whetstone man is facing several charges after assaulting his mother during a domestic violence situation Friday, authorities said.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a $500 reward for information about the possible poaching of a pregnant mule deer on July 10th.
Opponents of Arizona's new universal private school voucher program should find out early next week if their effort to block the bill until voters can weigh in has been successful.
Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane as it continues moving west.
The three suspects all face assault charges.
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.
Multiple agencies are investigating after an infant was run over in Perry County Sunday night.
