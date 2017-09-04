Authorities: Woman carjacked at gas station in Marana - Tucson News Now

Authorities: Woman carjacked at gas station in Marana

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A woman was carjacked at a Marana gas station Monday morning, city police said.

The Marana Police Department said it happened around 11 a.m. at the Giant near the intersection of Silverbell and Cortaro roads.

The armed suspect was captured by Arizona DPS near Phoenix.

The MPD said the victim was not hurt.

