Honor Flight 23 returns to Tucson

A large group of World War II and Korean War veterans from southern Arizona returned from an honor flight to Washington, D.C. Monday, Sept. 4.

The flight left early Saturday morning for the three-day trip to visit the WWII Memorial and the Korean War Veterans Memorial.

The 66 veterans were accompanied by guardians on this trip.

This was the 23rd trip for the Honor Flight of Southern Arizona, which is one of two hubs in Arizona and part of a national network of about 130 hubs across the nation.

"It is our responsibility to keep (our veterans) from being forgotten, and to thank them for a job they did so long ago," Honor Flight of Southern Arizona said on its website. "We provide those veterans living in southern Arizona, a three-day trip to Washington D.C. to visit the National WWII Memorial and the Korean War Veterans Memorial at no cost. The trip is our honor and privilege and includes airfare, transportation, meals and lodging plus a guardian to watch over them.

"The trip allows each veteran the opportunity to feel the impact of their service as well as our nation’s gratitude. At every stop along the way, people cheer, shake their hands, and thank them for their service – it is something truly great to witness."

