Honor Flight 23 returns to Tucson

Sixth-six veterans from southern Arizona traveled to Washington, D.C., this week thanks to the Honor Flight and its sponsors.
A dog died last week in a possible mountain lion attack on the west side of Tucson.
The Pima Area Labor Federation held its 21st annual Labor Day union picnic at Reid Park amid talks about the repercussions of the new minimum wage law and the DACA decision looming in Washington.
The residents of Douglas, Arizona are ready for an Amazon distribution center to open in their small city along the U.S.-Mexico border..
A woman was carjacked at a Marana gas station Monday morning, city police said.
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.
A mother and her two daughters are dead after a murder-suicide in Jacksonville.
A George County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the body of a young child along Highway 26 West early Monday morning.
