Mayor calls on Amazon to set up shop in Douglas

The residents of Douglas, Arizona, are ready for an Amazon distribution center to open in their small city along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mayor Robert Uribe sent a letter to the online mega-retailer earlier this summer. The letter outlines the city's support for a distribution center at the Bisbee/Douglas International Airport.

The location, only 11 miles from the international border, would be great for shipments to Mexico, according to Uribe. He said city leaders want to make it happen and so do the residents of Douglas.

"People are ready to work." he said. "They are eager."

The mayor said the letter is another aggressive approach from the city to bring some sort of larger employer to the area. Uribe said it's like knocking on doors in search of work instead of waiting for it to just show up.

"We are continuously knocking on big corporations like Coca-Cola, Amazon, that we're open for business," he said. 'What that would do for our economy is tremendous."

Messages to Amazon about the likelihood of this development happening have not been returned.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.