Tucson neighborhood on edge following brazen burglaries

After a possible sighting in Goodyear, California investigators believe kidnapping suspect Joseph Hetzel and kidnapping victim Virginia Paris are possibly headed to the Las Vegas area.
Neighbors on the northwest side of Tucson are taking extra precautions after someone robbed them and tried to break into their homes while they were asleep.
A woman was carjacked at a Marana gas station Monday morning, city police said.
A Whetstone man is facing several charges after assaulting his mother during a domestic violence situation Friday, authorities said.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a $500 reward for information about the possible poaching of a pregnant mule deer on July 10th.
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.
