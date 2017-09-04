Tucson neighborhood on edge following brazen burglaries

Neighbors on the northwest side of Tucson are taking extra precautions after someone robbed them and tried to break into their homes while they were asleep.

Duane McLain called the robbery methodical.

McLain showed Tucson News Now where the criminals cut the cord to his security motion sensor light and ripped it off the wall – to go undetected as they stole numerous things.

“Your sense of security has been stripped, especially so close to where everybody is sleeping,” he said.

McLain, his wife and their four children were sleeping early Sunday morning when the suspects swiped his Harley Davidson motorcycle from behind his gate. It was parked a few feet from his home at the Orange Grove Mobile Estates, near Orange Grove and River.

“They took the time to maneuver a 900-pound motorcycle out of this gate, down the street to start it in front of our community center,” said Jessica Novick, McLain's wife.

The suspects also stole tools and broke into their cars.

“The glove box was opened and everything was taken out of it,” Novick said.

Another disturbing detail, the family found their living room window screens popped off and pry marks around the frame.

Luckily, the suspects didn’t get in. But just down the street, another house was hit and personal information was stolen from the homeowner’s car.

“Both of his vehicles were broken into,” Novick said.

The neighbor didn’t want to go on camera but he showed Tucson News Now the pry marks.

“Trying to open up the window here," the man said. "Don’t know what they would have done if they got in."

Detectives found McLain’s motorcycle on Monday. It was tossed in a wash are near Ina and Oracle with 150 miles racked up on it.

“It’s devastating," he said. "Of course no one wants to find their bike beat up and bruised the way it is but at least I got it back."

While it was welcome news to get his custom bike back, Duane and Jessica said they fear if these criminals aren’t caught, they’ll strike again in another neighborhood.

“I don’t want this to happen to another family,” Novick said.

“If they’re brave enough to take a $20,000 motorcycle off of somebody’s property then they’re not going to stop there and obviously they’re not amateurs,” McLain said.

Detectives collected evidence and fingerprints off of the motorcycle and swiped it for DNA.

If you have any information about this incident, please call 88-CRIME.

