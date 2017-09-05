Old Tucson goes to the dogs for end-of-summer fun

Sixth-six veterans from southern Arizona traveled to Washington, D.C., this week thanks to the Honor Flight and its sponsors.
The Dog Days of Summer took on a very literal meaning at Old Tucson this weekend.
Neighbors on the northwest side of Tucson are taking extra precautions after someone robbed them and tried to break into their homes while they were asleep.
A dog died last week in a possible mountain lion attack on the west side of Tucson.
The Pima Area Labor Federation held its 21st annual Labor Day union picnic at Reid Park amid talks about the repercussions of the new minimum wage law and the DACA decision looming in Washington.
