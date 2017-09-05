Old Tucson goes to the dogs for end-of-summer fun

The Dog Days of Summer took on a very literal meaning at Old Tucson this weekend.

The theme park celebrated our furry friends with dog adoptions and a little competition.

The main event -- canine diving -- brought competitors all the way from San Diego and beyond.

"We all know each other," said Perry Collier. "It's a very high level of camaraderie with everybody. It's a good time."

Old Tucson is no stranger to four-legged guests.

"We have a lot of people that come out and they'll train their dogs out here - because of the gun fire, the horses and the crowds," said Mary Davis, Old Tucson's director of marketing. "It really allows them to have that stimulation so they can get them used to different things in the environment."

