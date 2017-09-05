Hikers excited about extended hours on Tumamoc Hill

People wanting to hike up Tumamoc Hill during the day will now be allowed as new hours are put into place.
The hill was off limits from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. But the University of Arizona lifted the ban as it has become a popular spot for hikers.
The limited hours had been an issue for some time. In fact, last year, the university held a meeting to get input from the public with a goal to create
a happy medium between hikers and researchers.
Hikers are only allowed on the paved road because the hill is a research site. The extended hours means crews will install cable fencing and gates
to mark an end to the walking path.
We spoke to hikers who are excited about the longer hours, saying it’ll help ease congestion and allow them to get their workout in during the day.
"Especially when it gets into like October in the fall. Being able to you know get that workout in a little bit later in the day,” said Philip Hendricks.
“Usually after 5 o’clock it gets really congested with a lot of people and trying to find a parking spot over here without getting into the hospital’s parking lot. So it’s really going to help a lot,” said hiker, Faviola.
The U of A also plans to launch an app to go along with the trail, similar to the one for Mount Lemmon.
MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
Tumamoc Hill was off limits from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. But the University of Arizona lifted the ban as it has become a popular spot for hikers.
Tumamoc Hill was off limits from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. But the University of Arizona lifted the ban as it has become a popular spot for hikers.
Sixth-six veterans from southern Arizona traveled to Washington, D.C., this week thanks to the Honor Flight and its sponsors.
Sixth-six veterans from southern Arizona traveled to Washington, D.C., this week thanks to the Honor Flight and its sponsors.
The Dog Days of Summer took on a very literal meaning at Old Tucson this weekend.
The Dog Days of Summer took on a very literal meaning at Old Tucson this weekend.
Neighbors on the northwest side of Tucson are taking extra precautions after someone robbed them and tried to break into their homes while they were asleep.
Neighbors on the northwest side of Tucson are taking extra precautions after someone robbed them and tried to break into their homes while they were asleep.
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.
Extremely dangerous Hurricane Irma has reached Category 5 strength as it nears the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Extremely dangerous Hurricane Irma has reached Category 5 strength as it nears the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Irma is continuing to move west across the Atlantic Ocean as hurricane warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Irma is continuing to move west across the Atlantic Ocean as hurricane warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.
Hurricane Irma has been steadily strengthening overnight and is now a category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island. A hurricane warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis, Saint Martin, and Saint Barthelemy.
Hurricane Irma has been steadily strengthening overnight and is now a category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island. A hurricane warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis, Saint Martin, and Saint Barthelemy.
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill.
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill.