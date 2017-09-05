Hikers excited about extended hours on Tumamoc Hill

People wanting to hike up Tumamoc Hill during the day will now be allowed as new hours are put into place.

The hill was off limits from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. But the University of Arizona lifted the ban as it has become a popular spot for hikers.

The limited hours had been an issue for some time. In fact, last year, the university held a meeting to get input from the public with a goal to create

a happy medium between hikers and researchers.

Hikers are only allowed on the paved road because the hill is a research site. The extended hours means crews will install cable fencing and gates

to mark an end to the walking path.

We spoke to hikers who are excited about the longer hours, saying it’ll help ease congestion and allow them to get their workout in during the day.

"Especially when it gets into like October in the fall. Being able to you know get that workout in a little bit later in the day,” said Philip Hendricks.

“Usually after 5 o’clock it gets really congested with a lot of people and trying to find a parking spot over here without getting into the hospital’s parking lot. So it’s really going to help a lot,” said hiker, Faviola.

The U of A also plans to launch an app to go along with the trail, similar to the one for Mount Lemmon.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.