TODAY'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. Trump to announce DACA decision today

President Donald Trump's plan to take a hard line on young immigrants unless Congress intervenes threatens to expose deep divides among Republicans who have long struggled with the issue, with one conservative warning of a potential "civil war" within the party.

Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions, is expected to announce Tuesday that the administration will end in six months a program that shields from deportation young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children. The immigrants are often referred to as "Dreamers."

>> MORE: http://tucsonne.ws/2iY8xX8

2. Hurricane Irma grows to Category 5

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path that could take it to the United States.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Irma had sustained winds of 175mph (280 kph) and was centered about 270 miles (440 kilometers) east of Antigua. It was moving west at 14 mph (22 kph).

Key Messages on Category 5 Hurricane #Irma for 8am EDT pic.twitter.com/7dsEmJX4yY — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

The center said there was a growing possibility that the storm's effects could be felt in Florida later this week and over the weekend, though it was still too early to be sure of its future track: "Everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place."

>> MORE: http://tucsonne.ws/2x6AbY0

3. Hikers excited about extended hours on Tumamoc Hill

People will now be able to hike up Tumamoc Hill during the day as new hours have been put into place.

The hill had been off limits from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. But the University of Arizona lifted the ban as it has become a popular spot for hikers.

Hikers are only allowed on the paved road because the hill is a research site.

>> MORE: http://tucsonne.ws/2iYVXql

WEATHER

Mostly sunny afternoon. Highs near 100 degrees. Expect a few showers and storms early tonight. Clearing overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.