Game and Fish: Bear charges hiker in Santa Ritas

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, traffic was moving past in one open lane.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, traffic was moving past in one open lane.
A hiker was charged by a bear on Sunday about 2 miles up the Super Trail in the Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
A hiker was charged by a bear on Sunday about 2 miles up the Super Trail in the Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Tumamoc Hill was off limits from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. But the University of Arizona lifted the ban as it has become a popular spot for hikers.
Tumamoc Hill was off limits from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. But the University of Arizona lifted the ban as it has become a popular spot for hikers.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
Sixth-six veterans from southern Arizona traveled to Washington, D.C., this week thanks to the Honor Flight and its sponsors.
Sixth-six veterans from southern Arizona traveled to Washington, D.C., this week thanks to the Honor Flight and its sponsors.
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma is now even more powerful after reaching Category 5 strength Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma is now even more powerful after reaching Category 5 strength Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.