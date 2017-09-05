Game and Fish: Bear charges hiker in Santa Ritas - Tucson News Now

Game and Fish: Bear charges hiker in Santa Ritas

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
MADERA CANYON, AZ -

People in Madera Canyon are being cautioned to be on the lookout for bears after a hiker reported an encounter on Sunday, Sept. 3.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the hiker was charged by a bear about 2 miles up the Super Trail in the Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson.

The encounter happened at about 7 a.m.

The bear was described as young and light-colored.

