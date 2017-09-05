Crash slows traffic on WB I-10, Alvernon - Tucson News Now

Crash slows traffic on WB I-10, Alvernon

By Tucson News Now Staff
The crash happened on westbound I-10 at Alvernon Road. (Source: Twitter) The crash happened on westbound I-10 at Alvernon Road. (Source: Twitter)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A crash on westbound I-10 at Alvernon Road caused traffic to back up briefly on Tuesday morning, Sept. 5.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, traffic moved past in one open lane before the crash was cleared.

Information about possible injuries was not immediately available.

