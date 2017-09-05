Crash slows traffic on WB I-10, Alvernon

The crash happened on westbound I-10 at Alvernon Road. (Source: Twitter)

A crash on westbound I-10 at Alvernon Road caused traffic to back up briefly on Tuesday morning, Sept. 5.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, traffic moved past in one open lane before the crash was cleared.

Update: I-10 WB at Alvernon: Both lanes have reopened after a crash at MP 265. #Tucson — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 5, 2017

REOPENED: I-10 WB at Alvernon: One lane has reopened after a crash at MP 265. #Tucson — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 5, 2017

CLOSURE: I-10 WB at Alvernon: Road blocked for a crash at MP 265. #Tucson — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 5, 2017

Information about possible injuries was not immediately available.

