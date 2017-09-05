Pima County Attorney rules board of supervisors can't censure Ally Miller

Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall has ruled the county's board of supervisors cannot censure District 1 supervisor Ally Miller over a controversial Facebook comment.

LaWall also said Miller did not violate any rules when she made the comment.

The board was set to vote at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, to censure Miller. Even if they were able to censure Miller, it would have been merely a public statement of disapproval and would not have affected Miller's ability to do her job.

The meeting came weeks after Miller created controversy when she commented on a Facebook post in the wake of race-fueled violence in Virginia.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, Heather Heyer died when she was struck by a car that plowed into a crowd of people protesting the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

That day, Miller took to social media and proclaimed that she's "white and proud of it." The comment was in response to President Trump's comments in reaction to the tragedy and appeared to come from her personal Facebook account.

Miller's complete comment read:

"I'm sick and tired of being hit for being white....It is all about making us feel like we need to apologize. I am WHITE-and proud of it! No apologies necessary."

She provided no follow-up comment, no clarification and no separate post to her own Facebook page.

Miller then failed to show up for a board meeting on Monday, Aug. 21, and ignored calls for an apology from the community and board members.

She has also failed to respond to Tucson New Now's multiple requests for comment.

