Reaction to DACA decision floods social media

The announcement by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the Trump administration would rescind the DACA program was met by swift and steady reaction from other officials and agencies, especially on social media.

According to the official press release from the White House, President Donald Trump said, “I believe that real and positive immigration reform is possible, as long as we focus on the following goals: To improve jobs and wages for Americans; to strengthen our nation's security; and to restore respect for our laws.”

Former President Barack Obama issued a response on Facebook and in less than 10 minutes it was shared more than 6,000 times and had 29,000 reactions.

Sen. Jeff Flake sent a statement in five tweets that said executive actions are a poor substitute for bipartisan legislation, and that it is up to Congress now to replace DACA with legislation to "ensure that children who were brought here by their parents, through no fault of their own, are able to stay and finish their education and continue to contribute to society."

Sen. John McCain called the decision the wrong approach when compromise is needed.

.@POTUS's decision on #DACA is wrong approach at a time when both sides need to compromise on #immigration reform https://t.co/kPBCUhJ2m4 pic.twitter.com/5stY5spxOC — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) September 5, 2017

Javier Palomarez resigned his position as president and CEO of the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Ending #DACA is not only immoral, but runs afoul of our immigrant roots as a nation. Full statement here: https://t.co/20eVtcB6Jp pic.twitter.com/5wSDrJp1Yb — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) September 5, 2017

The President and Vice President of USCCB, along with chairman, issue statement denouncing the Administration’s termination of #DACA pic.twitter.com/5vU6zKqg7j — US Catholic Bishops (@USCCB) September 5, 2017

