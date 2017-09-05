Reaction to DACA decision floods social media - Tucson News Now

Reaction to DACA decision floods social media

By Tucson News Now Staff
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announces the cancellation of DACA. (Source: CBSN) US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announces the cancellation of DACA. (Source: CBSN)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The announcement by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the Trump administration would rescind the DACA program was met by swift and steady reaction from other officials and agencies, especially on social media.

According to the official press release from the White House, President Donald Trump said, “I believe that real and positive immigration reform is possible, as long as we focus on the following goals: To improve jobs and wages for Americans; to strengthen our nation's security; and to restore respect for our laws.” 

Former President Barack Obama issued a response on Facebook and in less than 10 minutes it was shared more than 6,000 times and had 29,000 reactions.

Sen. Jeff Flake sent a statement in five tweets that said executive actions are a poor substitute for bipartisan legislation, and that it is up to Congress now to replace DACA with legislation to "ensure that children who were brought here by their parents, through no fault of their own, are able to stay and finish their education and continue to contribute to society."

Sen. John McCain called the decision the wrong approach when compromise is needed.

Javier Palomarez resigned his position as president and CEO of the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

More reaction follows:

    •   
