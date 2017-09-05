Ducey orders flags at half-staff for Tucson soldier killed in he - Tucson News Now

Ducey orders flags at half-staff for Tucson soldier killed in helicopter crash

By Tucson News Now Staff
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Emil Rivera-Lopez (Source: U.S. Army) U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Emil Rivera-Lopez (Source: U.S. Army)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings to fly at half-staff to honor the soldier from Tucson who was killed last week in a helicopter crash off the coast of Yemen.

"Today, all state flags are at half-staff in honor of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Emil Rivera-Lopez," Ducey said on Tuesday. Sept. 5. "Rivera-Lopez served more than 11 years in the military, where he dedicated himself to defending our country and its freedoms. Arizona is eternally grateful for (his) service. Our state mourns with his family, and sends our prayers and deepest condolences."

The 31-year-old Emil Rivera-Lopez went missing when the Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training incident on Aug. 25.

Officials declared him dead Thursday, Aug. 31, and released his identity the next day.

Six service members were aboard the helicopter when it crashed. Officials say the other five were rescued.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Rivera-Lopez received three bronze service stars, an Afghanistan Campaign Medal and other awards.

U.S. Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake expressed their condolences to Rivera-Lopez's family.


