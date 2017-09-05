Inmate's death in Tucson being investigated as homicide

Former Cholla High School teacher Eddie Rodriquez was placed on three years probation in a sexual abuse case involving a teenage student.
According to police, 50-year-old Kevin Everhart said he tried to rob the Bank of America at 2885 N. Campbell Avenue last year.
Wesley Schenk, 30, is facing several charges after allegedly carjacking a woman in Marana Monday morning.
An inmate at a state prison facility in Tucson died Tuesday, Sept. 5, and officials said it is being investigated as a homicide.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors has voted to restrict the use of exploding targets in the county.
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.
Potentially-catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma is continuing to move west in the Atlantic.
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.
Of course, all of the interest is now focused on Irma, which is headed towards the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles. With sustained winds estimated at 185 mph Tuesday afternoon, Irma if displaying some of the highest wind speeds ever recorded for an Atlantic hurricane and the highest wind speed ever for a hurricane outside of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!
Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the central Atlantic Ocean.
One Russellville woman is celebrating her 19th birthday in the U.S. Virgin Islands this week, but those plans have been dampened by a cone of uncertainty.
