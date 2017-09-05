Inmate's death in Tucson being investigated as homicide

An inmate at a state prison facility in Tucson died Tuesday, Sept. 5, and officials said it is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Joseph S. Zawacki was found dead on a recreation field.

The 46-year-old Zawacki was serving a 13-year sentence for forgery and armed robbery out of Maricopa County.

Zawacki's criminal record includes charges of theft, marijuana possession and identity theft.

