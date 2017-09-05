Man turns self in, says he tried to rob bank

The suspect was seen leaving the scene on a bicycle. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

A Tucson man turned himself in to police, telling them he had tried to rob a bank last year.

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, 50-year-old Kevin Everhart said he tried to rob the Bank of America at 2885 N. Campbell Avenue. Police were called to the bank on July 7, 2016 to investigate the incident.

Everhart was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail on one count of attempted robbery.

In the July 7 incident, the suspect gave the teller a note demanding money, then left the bank. He was last seen riding a beach cruiser-style bicycle.

No one was injured in the incident.

