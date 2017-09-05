Students in Tucson stage walkout over DACA decision - Tucson News Now

Students in Tucson stage walkout over DACA decision

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Students from at least two high schools in the Tucson area staged walkouts Tuesday, Sept. 5, following the Trump administration's decision to rescind the DACA program.

According to the Tucson Unified School District, 60 students from Cholla High and 30-40 students from Tucson High walked out.

"Most seemed to be headed to the University of Arizona mall in protest of the DACA announcement from the White House," TUSD spokeswoman Michelle Valenzuela said in an email. "TUSD School Safety officers kept their eye on the students as much as possible to ensure their safety."

A Cholla student took the stage during the rally at UA and said they walked out because the TUSD doesn't support them.

DACA is an acronym for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program put in place by an executive order by President Barack Obama in 2012.

The program protected youth who were brought to the United States as children, if they meet certain requirements.

There are 800,000 who have signed up for the program nationwide and 91 percent are working and paying taxes.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared the Obama administration's program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority" that must be revoked.

New applications will be halted but the administration gave Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix - "should it choose to," Sessions said - before the government stops renewing permits for people already covered by the program.

According to Department of Homeland Security officials, people with permits whose renewals are set to expire between now and March 5, 2018, will be able to re-apply - so long as their applications are submitted by Oct. 5, 2017, one month from Tuesday. No permits will be revoked before their existing expiration dates, and applications already in the pipeline will be processed, they said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Pima County Attorney rules board of supervisors can't censure Ally Miller

    The board was set to vote at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, to censure Miller. Even if they were able to censure Miller, it would have been merely a public statement of disapproval and would not have affected Miller's ability to do her job.

    Former Cholla High teacher gets probation for sexual abuse case

    Former Cholla High School teacher Eddie Rodriquez was placed on three years probation in a sexual abuse case involving a teenage student.

    Students in Tucson stage walkout over DACA decision

    Students from at least two high schools in the Tucson area staged walkouts Tuesday, Sept. 5, following the Trump administration's decision to rescind the DACA program.

