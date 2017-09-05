Former Cholla High teacher gets probation for sexual abuse case

The former Cholla High School teacher accused of sexually abusing a student has been sentenced.

According to a spokeswoman for the Pima County Superior Court, Eddie Rodriquez was placed on three years probation Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Rodriquez won't have to register as a sex offender unless he violates conditions of the probation.

Rodriquez was arrested October 2016 on one count of sexual abuse.

He was accused of touching a 15-year-old student's breast, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Surveillance cameras showed Rodriquez talking to victim about her shirt, then touching her breast and face.

The victim reported the interaction to an administrator on Oct. 18, one day after the incident.

Rodriguez was immediately placed on administrative leave and refuted the allegation.

That same day, two Cholla administrators viewed the video that substantiated the student's claim, according to the school's notice of intent to terminate Rodriguez.

Rodriquez later resigned when he was informed the district was working toward firing him.

A Tucson News Now investigation revealed administrators at Cholla High didn't contact police until almost a week after receiving the complaint, which could be a violation of state law.

