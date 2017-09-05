PCSO: Elementary school principal tried to get teen girls to skinny dip with him

An elementary school principal from Pinal County has been accused of trying to get teen girls to skinny dip with him at his home, authorities said.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Karl Judd Waggoner, 59, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 5, on charges of aggravated luring of a minor and luring of a minor.

The PCSO said Waggoner, who is the principal at Four Peaks Elementary, posted ads soliciting teen girls.

"Our sex crimes detective conducted an undercover investigation, posing as a 14-year-old girl," the PCSO said in a news release. "Waggoner engaged in sexually inappropriate conversations, discussed engaging in sexual acts with our undercover detective and provide sexually explicit photos."

Pima County Sheriff Mark Lamb said Waggoner also worked in Texas and the search for victims will continue.

"Even up until this weekend, Mr. Waggoner was posting ads online soliciting young girls for sex. Waggoner held a position of trust, spending decades educating middle and high school students in Texas," Lamb said. "We are working with those law enforcement agencies to see if there are any victims out there. Considering the evidence, we are grateful we were able to arrest Waggoner and keep him from victimizing children in our county."

Waggoner admitted his involvement in this case, according to the PCSO.

