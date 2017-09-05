THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Extended DIRECTV agreement to expire

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

Tonight at 8:59 Arizona time, KOLD’s extended agreement with DIRECTV will expire and they may drop this station from their lineup.

We have been working hard to stay on their system, but they’ve simply refused to a fair deal to continue carrying us. So in a few short hours, local DIRECTV SERVICE subscribers are in danger of a total blackout of their favorite local news, weather and CBS programming including the NFL, College Football and the Emmy Awards.

Unfortunately, DIRECTV has shown time and again, it’s willing to leave their customers in the dark. Since 2015, DIRECTV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times, impacting millions of viewers and it looks like they want to add our viewers to the list.

Remember you have choices: we are free over the air, at www.tucsonnewsnow.com, on our free news and weather apps, and on Roku. We are also available through other local providers.

Please go to www.ourlocalcommitment.com for continuing updates.

