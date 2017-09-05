SAVAHCS is looking for veterans to participate in Veterans' Voice program

Are you a veteran that has received care from the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System in the past two years, and are comfortable speaking in front of fellow veterans? You may be interested in attending this program.

SAVAHCS is looking for veterans that have received care in the last two years and are available to attend one of several panels that will be held during normal business hours Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in October and November.

#Tucson VA seeking #Veterans to participate Veterans Voices Panel to help improve outcomes at Tucson VA for Veterans https://t.co/HA6lPzHnN5 pic.twitter.com/LzuS0deQeK — Tucson VA (@TucsonVA) September 5, 2017

This program will provide an opportunity for veterans to share their experiences at SAVAHCS, to help improve outcomes for all veterans who receive care at the facility.

Those interested in participating are asked to call for an initial phone meeting with either Daniel Wallace (520) 792-1450 extension 2460 or Lorien Nelson at (520) 792-1450, extension 2518, or email Daniel.Wallace2@va.gov or Lorien.Nelson@va.gov.

Do not hesitate as there are limited spots available on the Veterans Voices Panel.

