SAVAHCS is looking for veterans to participate in Veterans' Voice program

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Are you a veteran that has received care from the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System in the past two years, and are comfortable speaking in front of fellow veterans? You may be interested in attending this program. 

SAVAHCS is looking for veterans that have received care in the last two years and are available to attend one of several panels that will be held during normal business hours Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in October and November. 

This program will provide an opportunity for veterans to share their experiences at SAVAHCS, to help improve outcomes for all veterans who receive care at the facility. 

Those interested in participating are asked to call for an initial phone meeting with either Daniel Wallace (520) 792-1450 extension 2460 or Lorien Nelson at (520) 792-1450, extension 2518, or email Daniel.Wallace2@va.gov  or Lorien.Nelson@va.gov.     

Do not hesitate as there are limited spots available on the Veterans Voices Panel.  

Veterans can follow the Tucson VA on Facebook and Twitter or sign up to receive email updates at www.tucson.va.gov to get the latest information on what is happening at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System.

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:39:59 GMT

