Air Force: Iraqi student pilot dies in F-16 crash

By Tucson News Now Staff
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, from the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing. (Source: Arizona Air National Guard) An F-16 Fighting Falcon, from the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing. (Source: Arizona Air National Guard)
SAFFORD, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

An Iraqi student pilot was killed in a crash during training in Arizona on Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Air Force has confirmed.

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. 20 miles northwest of Safford.

The pilot was training in conjunction with the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing out of Tucson.

The jet belonged to the Iraqi air force.

The US Air Force is investigating the crash.

