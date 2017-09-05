F-16 crashes in Arizona, pilot's status unknown

An F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed near Safford, Arizona, Tuesday afternoon.
An F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed near Safford, Arizona, Tuesday afternoon.
The board was set to vote at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, to censure Miller. Even if they were able to censure Miller, it would have been merely a public statement of disapproval and would not have affected Miller's ability to do her job.
The board was set to vote at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, to censure Miller. Even if they were able to censure Miller, it would have been merely a public statement of disapproval and would not have affected Miller's ability to do her job.
Are you a veteran that has received care from the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System in the past two years, and are comfortable speaking in front of fellow veterans? You may be interested in attending this program.
Are you a veteran that has received care from the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System in the past two years, and are comfortable speaking in front of fellow veterans? You may be interested in attending this program.
The announcement by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the Trump administration would rescind the DACA program was met by swift and steady reaction from other officials and agencies, especially on social media.
The announcement by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the Trump administration would rescind the DACA program was met by swift and steady reaction from other officials and agencies, especially on social media.
An elementary school principal from Pinal County has been accused of trying to get teen girls to skinny dip with him at his home, authorities said.
An elementary school principal from Pinal County has been accused of trying to get teen girls to skinny dip with him at his home, authorities said.
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Hurricane Irma is continuing across the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 5 Tuesday night.
Hurricane Irma is continuing across the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 5 Tuesday night.
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!
Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the central Atlantic Ocean.
Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the central Atlantic Ocean.
While Hurricane Irma is continuing to strengthen and the threat to the Southeast United States increases, it has lots of fans. A whopping 40,000 fans, all pointed at it in hopes of blowing it out to sea, if a trending Facebook event is to be believed.
While Hurricane Irma is continuing to strengthen and the threat to the Southeast United States increases, it has lots of fans. A whopping 40,000 fans, all pointed at it in hopes of blowing it out to sea, if a trending Facebook event is to be believed.
Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.
Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.