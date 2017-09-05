F-16 crashes in Arizona, pilot's status unknown

An F-16 Fighting Falcon, from the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing. (Source: Arizona Air National Guard)

An F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed near Safford, Arizona, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the pilot's status is unknown.

The plane is based out of the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing.

The Arizona Air National Guard said rescue efforts are ongoing.

The unit is based in Tucson and flies out of TIA.

An F-16 training with the AZANG crashed 20 miles northwest of Safford, Az at 3 p.m. Rescue efforts are underway. More information to come. — 162nd Wing (@162ndFW) September 5, 2017

