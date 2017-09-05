F-16 crashes in Arizona, pilot's status unknown - Tucson News Now

F-16 crashes in Arizona, pilot's status unknown

By Tucson News Now Staff
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, from the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing. (Source: Arizona Air National Guard) An F-16 Fighting Falcon, from the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing. (Source: Arizona Air National Guard)
SAFFORD, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

An F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed near Safford, Arizona, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the pilot's status is unknown.

The plane is based out of the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing.

The Arizona Air National Guard said rescue efforts are ongoing.

The unit is based in Tucson and flies out of TIA.

