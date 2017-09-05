Eat a burrito, help raise money for Humane Society of Southern A - Tucson News Now

Eat a burrito, help raise money for Humane Society of Southern AZ

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Chipotle) (Source: Chipotle)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Help critters big and small! 

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. all Greater Tucson Chipotle restaurants will donate 50 percent of sales to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

Customers simply need to mention the Humane Society of Southern Arizona to the cashier before payment or present a fundraiser flyer (printed or on their phone). 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • PetsPet ConnectionMore>>

  • Eat a burrito, help raise money for Humane Society of Southern AZ

    Eat a burrito, help raise money for Humane Society of Southern AZ

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-09-06 00:29:19 GMT
    (Source: Chipotle)(Source: Chipotle)

    On Wednesday, Sept. 6, all Greater Tucson Chipotle restaurants will donate 50 percent of sales to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. 

    On Wednesday, Sept. 6, all Greater Tucson Chipotle restaurants will donate 50 percent of sales to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. 

  • Sky Harbor Airport to debut pilot pet therapy program

    Sky Harbor Airport to debut pilot pet therapy program

    Friday, September 1 2017 8:11 AM EDT2017-09-01 12:11:22 GMT
    Monday, September 4 2017 8:46 AM EDT2017-09-04 12:46:05 GMT
    Airport officials will be introducing a new program called "Navigator Buddies." (Source: City of Phoenix)Airport officials will be introducing a new program called "Navigator Buddies." (Source: City of Phoenix)

    Airport officials will be introducing a new program called 'Navigator Buddies.'

    Airport officials will be introducing a new program called 'Navigator Buddies.'

  • Rabid bat found near Rillito River walk

    Rabid bat found near Rillito River walk

    Saturday, September 2 2017 12:03 AM EDT2017-09-02 04:03:30 GMT

    Those who may have had contact with this bat or were near the area on the River walk should immediately notify the Pima County Health Department at (520) 724-7797. 

    Those who may have had contact with this bat or were near the area on the River walk should immediately notify the Pima County Health Department at (520) 724-7797. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly