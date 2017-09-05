Eat a burrito, help raise money for Humane Society of Southern AZ

Help critters big and small!

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. all Greater Tucson Chipotle restaurants will donate 50 percent of sales to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

Customers simply need to mention the Humane Society of Southern Arizona to the cashier before payment or present a fundraiser flyer (printed or on their phone).

