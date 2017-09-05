Simulator helping train doctors and nurses at TMC

It looks like a labor and delivery room. It also sounds like one. Everything is real accept for one thing - Lacie, a patient care simulator being used in the labor and delivery section at Tucson Medical Center.
Are you a veteran that has received care from the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System in the past two years, and are comfortable speaking in front of fellow veterans? You may be interested in attending this program.
The most exposed consumers tend to be middle-class people who don't qualify for the law's income-based subsidies, including early retirees, self-employed professionals and business owners.
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.
Hurricane names are predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!
Hurricane Irma has maintained its strength as a Category 5 as it nears the northern Leeward Islands.
Officials have determined the cause of death for the toddler who was found in Lucedale early Monday morning.
Of course, all of the interest is now focused on Irma, which is headed towards the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles. With sustained winds estimated at 185 mph Tuesday afternoon, Irma if displaying some of the highest wind speeds ever recorded for an Atlantic hurricane and the highest wind speed ever for a hurricane outside of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.
