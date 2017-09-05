Tuesday's Tails: Meet Max and Golf

Mark and Bonny from Pima Animal Care Center visited the KOLD News 13 crew at noon with two pooches that are looking for their 'fur'ever families - Max and Golf.

Max (A611472) is a one-year-old poodle mix who was brought into PACC as a stray.

Not much is known about Max's past, but in the shelter he is a happy boy who loves greeting people with kisses. He is a little bit scared in the shelter setting and would love a calm home to relax in.

Golf (A611221) is a 10-month-old mixed breed, who was brought into PACC as a stray.

Golf still has tons of puppy energy and is such a happy girl. She is very playful and enjoys going for walks and spending time with people. She is lovable and cute and will make a great addition to an active family.

Think either of these pups would make a great addition to your family? Stop by PACC at 4000 North Silverbell Road, they are open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Whatever lucky family adopts Max or Golf will get a free bath and brush from Wags My Tail at Ina and Shannon.

