Tuesday's Tails: Meet Max and Golf

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Mark and Bonny from Pima Animal Care Center visited the KOLD News 13 crew at noon with two pooches that are looking for their 'fur'ever families - Max and Golf.

Max (A611472) is a one-year-old poodle mix who was brought into PACC as a stray. 

Not much is known about Max's past, but in the shelter he is a happy boy who loves greeting people with kisses. He is a little bit scared in the shelter setting and would love a calm home to relax in. 

Golf (A611221) is a 10-month-old mixed breed, who was brought into PACC as a stray. 

Golf still has tons of puppy energy and is such a happy girl. She is very playful and enjoys going for walks and spending time with people. She is lovable and cute and will make a great addition to an active family. 

Think either of these pups would make a great addition to your family?  Stop by PACC at 4000 North Silverbell Road, they are open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. 

Whatever lucky family adopts Max or Golf will get a free bath and brush from Wags My Tail at Ina and Shannon.

    Tuesday, September 5 2017

