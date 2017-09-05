Community members rally in support of DACA

"We have nothing to lose really. He just now woke up an entire of army of people who are willing to practically die for this cause," said Gabby Baruch, with Mariposas Sin Fronteras.
An F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed near Safford, Arizona, Tuesday afternoon.
An upper level low situated off the coast of California, along with high pressure over Texas, will allow southerly winds to return to Arizona. Those southerly winds will transport tropical moisture into the state, increasing the likelihood of widespread showers and thunderstorms.
It looks like a labor and delivery room. It also sounds like one. Everything is real accept for one thing - Lacie, a patient care simulator being used in the labor and delivery section at Tucson Medical Center.
The board was set to vote at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, to censure Miller. Even if they were able to censure Miller, it would have been merely a public statement of disapproval and would not have affected Miller's ability to do her job.
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!
Hurricane names are predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
