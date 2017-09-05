Community members rally in support of DACA

Q&A: A look at the DACA immigrant program rescinded by Trump.

From the University of Arizona, to City Hall, supporters of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals took a stand against President Donald Trump's decision to put an expiration date on the program.

"We have nothing to lose really. He just now woke up an entire of army of people who are willing to practically die for this cause," said Gabby Baruch, with Mariposas Sin Fronteras.

President Trump said DACA was created through executive authority by former President Barack Obama, which granted legal protection to 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children.

Among them, Dario Andrade-Mendoza.

Andrade-Mendoza is a recent U of A grad and has lived in the U.S. for the last 16 years.

He said waiting for the past week to hear the fate of himself and thousands of others has been tough.

"It's like psychological warfare on you. Because you have to process that everyday and then be thankful that it wasn't that day but then get ready for it again tomorrow. That's a direct attack," he said.

When the decision was finally announced Tuesday morning, he said he wasn't surprised to hear the decision.

Andrade-Mendoza just recently renewed his DACA permit, which is valid for two years at a time.

This means the President's decision won't have an immediate effect on his status.

"For me, it's good but there are some people who are going to lose their work permits in seven months. Some people renewed last week.. but it affects people individually," he said.

Congress has six months to draft legislation to replace the program...

With the clock ticking, Andrade-Mendoza and others say they'll keep fighting.

"We're going to keep lifting each other up, supporting each other, fighting back for each other, fighting with each other to keep ourselves afloat," he said.

The organizers of Tuesday's news conference at City Hall are also planning a march and a rally on Wednesday.

It starts at 4 pm at De Anza Park near Speedway and Stone. The group will then march over to City Hall, which is about a mile away.

