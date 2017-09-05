First Alert Action Day: Potential heavy rain, flash flooding, da - Tucson News Now

First Alert Action Day: Potential heavy rain, flash flooding, damaging winds and blowing dust

By Kevin Jeanes, Chief Meteorologist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team has made Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 First Alert Action Days for the potential of heavy rain, flash flooding, damaging winds, and blowing dust.

An upper level low situated off the coast of California, along with high pressure over Texas, will allow southerly winds to return to Arizona.  Those southerly winds will transport tropical moisture into the state, increasing the likelihood of widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Stay indoors during thunderstorms and watch for flooded roads while driving. You will always get the latest alerts for your location from our Tucson News Now weather app.

The First Alert Weather Team calls for Action Days on days that the weather may be active enough to significantly impact your day.  Find out more about Action Days  HERE.

Don't forget to track the latest weather alerts with the Tucson News Now weather app, it is available for free HERE.

