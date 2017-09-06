TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

TOP STORIES

1. Air Force confirms Iraqi F-16 pilot dies in AZ crash

An Iraqi student pilot was killed in a crash Tuesday during training in Arizona, the Air Force has confirmed.

The pilot was training in conjunction with the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing out of Tucson.

Iraqi pilot confirmed dead after Iraqi air force F-16 crashed yesterday conducting a routine training mission in conjunction with the AZANG. — 162nd Wing (@162ndFW) September 6, 2017

2. Hurricane Irma slams Caribbean islands

Hurricane Irma roared into the Caribbean with record-setting force early Wednesday, shaking people in their homes on the islands of Antigua and Barbuda on a path toward Puerto Rico and possibly Florida by the weekend.

Irma, which was the strongest Atlantic hurricane ever recorded north of the Caribbean and east of the Gulf of Mexico, passed almost directly over the island of Barbuda, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

La plage de Maho Beach sous des conditions extrêmes à #SaintMartin. Vidéo complète 2017 Ptztv https://t.co/4gYqMhaWlI#Irma pic.twitter.com/SMcxoa6LoI — Keraunos (@KeraunosObs) September 6, 2017

Authorities in the small islands of the eastern Caribbean were still evaluating the situation at first light though there were widespread reports of flooding and downed trees. Antiguan police were waiting until the winds dropped before sending helicopters to check on damage reports of damage in Barbuda. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

3. Former Cholla High teacher gets probation for sexual abuse case

The former Cholla High School teacher accused of sexually abusing a student has been sentenced.

According to a spokeswoman for the Pima County Superior Court, Eddie Rodriquez was placed on three years probation Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Rodriquez won't have to register as a sex offender unless he violates conditions of the probation.

HAPPENING TODAY

All greater Tucson Chipotle restaurants will donate 50 percent of sales from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

Customers simply need to mention the Humane Society of Southern Arizona to the cashier before payment or present a fundraiser flyer (printed or on their phone).

WEATHER

Mostly sunny and breezy. High near 104 degrees. Mostly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

