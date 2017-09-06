Ellie Towne Center to offer pilot enrichment programs for youngsters

Two new enrichment classes are being offered for kids by Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation at Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 West Ruthrauff Road.

On Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 to Oct. 11 is the class "Being Fit is a HIT" for kids ages 9 to 12 years old. This is a "high-intensity training class, it will help kids improve overall stamina and fitness while challenging them to build endurance."

Instructors Joanna Dinan and Rosanda Diaz say the class will keep kids conditioned between sports seasons while adding to their health and conditioning routine.

A second class will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12 to Oct. 12, "Cartoon Character Creation" is for kids ages 5 to 8 years old. The class, taught by Roberto Flores, is the chance to draw cartoon characters of their own or practice drawing their favorite TV characters.

Register at www.pima.gov/nrpr, clicking on the “Register Now” button.

NRPR offers a multitude of community services ranging from after-school care to fitness classes to computer labs at 13 community centers throughout the county. Learn more on the community centers and their programming options at Community Centers site.

