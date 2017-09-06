Tucson student makes top 300 list in prestigious STEM competition

The Top 300 students have been named in the 7th Annual Broadcom MASTERS competition and Tucson student Maya Baker from Saint Gregory College Preparatory School, is on that list.

Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science & the Public announced on Wednesday, Sept. 6 the competitors in the seventh annual Broadcom MASTERS, the nation's most prestigious Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) competition for middle school students. The Broadcom MASTERS, a program founded and produced by the Society for Science & the Public, seeks to inspire young scientists, engineers and innovators who will solve the grand challenges of the future.

The Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS (formerly referred to as semi-finalists) represent middle schools from 37 states, Puerto Rico and the Department of Defense overseas. Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS include an approximately equal number of males and females, with 147 girls and 153 boys. The states fielding the most Top 300 competitors include California with 66, Florida with 31 and Texas with 21.

The students’ names and a state-by-state breakdown of the Top 300 can be found at https://student.societyforscience.org/2017-top-300-masters.

The top 300 were selected from a pool of 2,499 applicants from 49 states and 4 territories. These competitors were evaluated by a panel of distinguished scientists, engineers and educators. The students were judged on creativity and originality of their science fair project, their ability to engage in analysis of data, and understanding of STEM principles as they relate to the real world. The 2,499 applicants were nominated to compete in the Broadcom MASTERS by placing among the top 10 percent of middle school competitors at Society-affiliated regional and state science fairs.

“I’m thrilled to see the Society reach a record number of applicants this year. In order to ensure a robust pipeline of STEM talent, it is vital that we start as early as middle school to encourage students to deepen their interest in science, technology, engineering and math,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science & the Public and Publisher of Science News, in a recent news release. “I offer my congratulations to our Top 300 MASTERS.”

The top 300 Broadcom MASTERS' independent STEM research projects include a broad range of innovative topics such as:

Making combat vehicles safer from blasts

Preventing Zika

Using predator-prey mathematical models for regulating the growth of harmful algae

Using magnetism to clean up oil spills

Harvesting solar energy and body heat using thermoelectric generators

Using Artificial intelligence to improve wind power

Investigating whether altering the microbiome can cure peanut allergies

Analyzing the effect of ocean acidification on sea life

Creating a wearable device to monitor health conditions

“The Broadcom MASTERS inspires students from all walks of life to follow their passion for science, math, engineering and innovation, said Paula Golden, President of the Broadcom Foundation. “We are excited to see almost equal numbers of boys and girls in the final pool – a tribute to their middle school teachers, parents and STEM-minded friends who mentor them and encourage their participation in this important national competition.”

In recognition of their achievements, Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS will receive a prize package containing an award ribbon; semifinalist certificate of accomplishment; Broadcom MASTERS backpack; a Broadcom MASTERS decal; an Inventor’s Notebook and copy of Howtoons: Tools of Mass Construction graphic novel, courtesy of The Lemelson Foundation; a one year subscription to Mathematica+ software, courtesy of Wolfram Research; and a one-year family digital subscription to Science News magazine. In recognition of the role that teachers play in the success of their students, each designated teacher also will receive a Broadcom MASTERS tote bag and a one-year digital subscription to Science News magazine.

The 30 Broadcom MASTERS Finalists will be announced on September 20. Finalists receive an all-expense paid trip to Washington, DC from October 20 – 25 to showcase their science fair projects at Union Station and compete in a four-day STEM competition for more than $100,000 in awards and prizes, including the coveted $25,000 Samueli Prize. Other top awards include the $20,000 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Award for Health Advancement, the $10,000 Marconi/Samueli Award for Innovation and the $7,500 Lemelson Award for Invention.

