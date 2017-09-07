UA's freshmen defensive line produces against NAU

For the first time since he's been the coach at Arizona, Rodriguez had a true freshman start on the defensive line.



In fact, defensive end Kylan Wilborn became the first true freshman to start on the defensive line for Arizona since at least 1991.

Wilborn finished with a sack and a forced fumble in his first collegiate game.

Fellow true freshmen Jalen Harris and Kurtis Brown also saw extended action on the line against the Lumberjacks. Harris had four tackles and Brown had a pair.



Needless to say, Rodriguez is excited about the future there.



"We need pass rushers, and that was our thought process in recruiting him and Jalen Harris, and the other guys," Rodriguez said. "We need guys that have length and the ability to rush the passer. To play as much as he (Wilborn) did as a true freshman and to be ready as quick as he and Jalen and some of those young guys are is neat."

