Marana police offer safety tips following day-time carjacking

Police say it’s important to always be alert and avoid areas that are secluded or places that you are not familiar with such as roads with less traffic, especially at night. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Neighbors in the northwest side are on alert after a carjacking happened in Marana on Monday, Sept, 4.

The incident happened at the Giant gas station at the corner of Cortaro and Silverbell roads. The victim was pumping gas when the suspect brandished a firearm and forced her to give up her car.

The suspect was arrested in the Phoenix area less than two hours later. Wesley Schenk, 30, is facing charges of theft of means of transportation, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a simulated deadly weapon and armed robbery.

Marana police say it’s a crime that can happen to anyone.

“I definitely think it’s a crime of opportunity. They’re out there. They’re looking for people to prey on whether it’s male, female, young, old. I think that they’re looking for people that they think are good targets,” said Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department.

Scott said it’s important to always be alert and avoid areas that are secluded or places that you are not familiar with such as roads with less traffic, especially at night.

“A lot of carjackings happen in parking lots, and if you’re in a parking lot and you see someone suspicious, I would recommend that you just keep driving and call law enforcement and advise them of the situation. If something doesn’t feel right, if you see something, then you need to say something.”

He said in most cases the crooks are only looking to take your vehicle and advises the victims to comply. But he mentioned the situation could change if there are other factors involved, such as the presence of children in the car. That’s why police say it’s important to have a plan in place and be aware of your surroundings.

“Just being aware of your surroundings, and that means not being on your phone all the time, and watching people and seeing who’s around,” Scott said.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.