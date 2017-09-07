THINK ABOUT IT: DACA decision

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

President Trump has made the decision to end the DACA program, which benefits hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrant children brought to the U.S. by their parents.

No matter how you feel about his decision, it's important to remember how we got here.

President Obama started DACA two years ago after Congress failed to pass immigration reform. Congress has failed numerous times over the years to work out a plan that would balance security with compassion and opportunity for those seeking a better life here in the U.S.

Now President Trump is telling Congress to do its job and protect the young immigrants covered under DACA.

Let's hope our lawmakers can finally pull together.

