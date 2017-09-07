OVERTIME: Week 3 matchups - Tucson News Now

OVERTIME: Week 3 matchups

By Tucson News Now Staff
SOUTHERN, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Week 3 of the high school football season features 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.

WEEK 3

Friday, Sept. 8

Empire at Amphi

Benson at Arizona Lutheran

Phoenix Christian at Bisbee

Rincon at Buena

Flowing Wells at Catalina Foothills

Nogales at Cienega

Desert View at Douglas

Tanque Verde at Globe

CDO at Ironwood Ridge

Catalina at Palo Verde

Tombstone at Pima

Cholla at Pueblo

Sahuarita at Rio Rico

Pusch Ridge at Safford

Marana at Sahuaro

Mtn View at Sunnyside

Salpointe at Tucson

Santa Rita at Walden Grove

Morenci at Willcox

