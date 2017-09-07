OVERTIME: Week 3 matchups

What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...

What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...

'Just get me home!' pleads Louisiana woman stranded on heavily-damaged St. Maarten

'Just get me home!' pleads Louisiana woman stranded on heavily-damaged St. Maarten

Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.

Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.