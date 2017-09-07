OVERTIME: Week 3 scores, photos and more - Tucson News Now

OVERTIME: Week 3 scores, photos and more

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SOUTHERN, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Week 3 of the high school football season featured 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.

Photographs from the game can be found HERE.

WEEK 3

Friday, Sept. 8

Empire 54, Amphi 0

Benson 44, Arizona Lutheran 38

Phoenix Christian 62, Bisbee 0

Buena 28, Rincon 13

Catalina Foothills 52, Flowing Wells 8

Cienega 43, Nogales 0

Desert View 28, Douglas 21

Tanque Verde at Globe, late

Ironwood Ridge 24, CDO 21

Catalina 19, Palo Verde 0

Pima 60, Tombstone 7

Pueblo 66, Cholla 46

Sahuarita 50, Rio Rico 13

Pusch Ridge 51, Safford 6

Marana 35, Sahuaro 7

Mountain View 29, Sunnyside 6

Salpointe 27, Tucson 0

Walden Grove 53, Santa Rita 0

Morenci 47, Willcox 13

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly