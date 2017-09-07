UPDATE: Crash cleared, expect delays as traffic clears - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Crash cleared, expect delays as traffic clears

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Marana Police Department is reporting that the single vehicle crash at Cortaro and Interstate 10 has cleared.

Drivers should expect short delays as traffic clears the area on the eastbound off ramp and eastbound Cortaro.

No further details are known at this time. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly