Authorities: Man linked to at least eight armed robberies at Subway restaurants

A man accused of at least eight armed robberies, all at Subway restaurants in the Tucson area, has been arrested.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Christopher Hunt-Taylor was arrested at the InTown Suites on Ina Road in Marana Thursday morning.

The PCSD said Hunt-Taylor robbed the Subway on La Canda and River Road around 8 a.m. Thursday.

About an hour later, the Marana Police Department found Hunt-Taylor at the hotel.

The MPD said they found evidence in the room to connect Hunt-Taylor to the eight different robberies at different Subway locations in Pima County, Marana and Tucson.

"In each of the robberies a heavyset man, wearing a camouflage mask, armed with a black handgun, demanded money," the PCSD said in a news release. "The suspect was provided an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing in a silver older model Hyundai Sonata."

Hunt-Taylor is facing four counts of armed robbery and one county of attempted armed robbery. He will face more charges for robberies in Marana and Tucson, according to the PCSD.

