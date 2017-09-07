Loop the Loop event kicks off El Tour season

In a partnership between Pima County and the Perimeter Bicycling Association of America and the Easterseals Blake Foundation, the second annual "Loop the Loop" kicks off the 60-day El Tour de Tucson season.

Loop the Loop will take place on Sept. 16, with activities starting at 6:30 a.m. and ending at 10:30 a.m. along the Rillito, Santa Cruz, Pantano, and Canada del Oro River parks and the Julian Wash Greenway.

“Loop the Loop is an exciting community activity that profiles Pima County’s regional bike and pedestrian showcase, the planned 131-mile long shared use pathway system that connects our communities,” said Matthew Zoll, Pima County Bicycle and Pedestrian Program manager. “We hope Loop users enjoy this great event and continue to use The Loop throughout the year and provide feedback on how we can even better serve our residents and visitors with their Loop experience. Easterseals Blake Foundation and Perimeter Bicycling Association of America are to be commended for their wonderful support and sponsorship of the Loop the Loop community activity.”

While on The Loop, cyclists and others can meet as many as 30 of the 50 non-profit organizations who will benefit from the 35th El Tour, taking place Saturday, Nov. 18. At 14 stations along The Loop, participants can collect tickets, which enter them to win prizes drawn at a post-ride party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Reforma (St. Philip’s Plaza, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.), El Tour’s official restaurant.

Winners will be announced beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing every 15 minutes until 1 p.m. The drawing for a $3,000 Felt road bike, provided by Tucson Endurance Performance Center, will take place at 1 p.m. Riders must be present to win.

For a map and location details, go to Perimeter Bicycling’s Loop the Loop website or the El Tour Loop the Loop Facebook page.

Organizers said the activity is meant as a cycling celebration encouraging everyone to take up cycling as a means to better physical and mental health and to use The Loop to navigate in and around Pima County.

For more information, please call 520-745-2033, email info@perimeterbicycling.com visit http://www.perimeterbicycling.com/ follow on Twitter @tourdetucson or Facebook ElTourLoopTheLoop/

