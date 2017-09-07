Crash closes westbound 22nd Street at 4th Avenue - Tucson News Now

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A crash has closed westbound traffic on 22nd Street near 4th Avenue, according to the Tucson Police Department. 

TPD expects the area to be closed for at least the next hour. 

No further details have been released. 

Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. 

