Sierra Vista company wins contract to build border wall prototype

A Sierra Vista company has been tapped to build a prototype for the proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the Washington Post, KWR Construction of Sierra Vista won one of four contracts for a see-through border wall prototype on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The others are Caddell Construction of Alabama, ELTA North America of Maryland and W.G. Yates & Sons Construction of Mississippi.

The Washington Post said KWR Construction is Hispanic-owned and has received threats and harassment in the past for doing security work along the border.

Tucson News Now reached out to KWR Construction but we were told only the company's president was allowed to talk about the contract and he was not yet available.

Last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced contracts for prototypes for four concrete walls.

Tempe-based Fisher Industries was among the four vendors picked for that part of the project.

The eight prototypes will cost a total of $3.6 million and will be built in San Diego during the fall.

The wall was a signature issue in Trump's campaign last year. He promised that Mexico would pay for it, but Mexico has refused. He is pushing Congress to fund it, but faces strong opposition from Democrats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

