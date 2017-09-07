Sierra Vista company wins contract to build border wall prototype

"One rape is one too many. One assault is one too many. One aggressive act of harassment is one too many. One person denied due process is one too many," Secretary of Education,Betsy DeVos said.
No matter how you feel about his decision, it's important to remember how we got here.
Timer Caps are being sold at CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide. The product is gaining exposure as a new report surfaces, showing an increase in overdose deaths this summer in Arizona.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced it will award contracts to four companies to build four prototypes for the non-concrete wall.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the owner or driver of a vehicle. According to a post to the SCCSO Facebook page, deputies were called to the Rio Rico Car Wash on the report of an armed robbery.
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.
New forecast tracks for Irma show the path of the hurricane shifting further west late Thursday night.
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state is ready to weather the potentially deadly and dangerous Hurricane Irma with evacuation orders along the coast.
A 6-year-old boy battling terminal cancer started the new school year Tuesday just like any other first-grader - but he will get his high school diploma just four days later!
