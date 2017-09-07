Santa Cruz Co. Sheriff asking for public's help identifying poss - Tucson News Now

Santa Cruz Co. Sheriff asking for public's help identifying possible suspect

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the owner or driver of a vehicle. 

According to a post to the SCCSO Facebook page, deputies were called to the Rio Rico Car Wash on the report of an armed robbery.  SCCSO believes the driver of a vehicle shown in surveillance video is the suspect. 

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to call the SCCSO at 520-761-7869.  

