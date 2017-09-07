Santa Cruz Co. Sheriff asking for public's help identifying possible suspect

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the owner or driver of a vehicle.

According to a post to the SCCSO Facebook page, deputies were called to the Rio Rico Car Wash on the report of an armed robbery. SCCSO believes the driver of a vehicle shown in surveillance video is the suspect.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to call the SCCSO at 520-761-7869.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.