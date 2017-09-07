Banner Health hosting Career Open House

There are more than 250 openings available at Banner Health's two hospitals and dozens of clinics in Tucson and they are hosting a job fair to find applicants.

Banner Health is inviting job seekers to a Career Open House on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Banner University Medical Center Tucson at 1501 North Campbell Avenue.

Candidates should bring copies of their resume and be prepared to meet or interview with recruiters and managers.

To register for the open house go online to www.bannerhealth.com/hiringevent.

Not able to attend the open house, but still want to apply? Click HERE.

