HSVB: Salpointe shuts down Ironwood Ridge

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Salpointe Catholic dominated Ironwood Ridge 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-20) Thursday night in ending a seven-match losing streak to the Nighthawks.

It was the Lancers’ first win over The Ridge since September 2011 and just their third victory in the series in the last ten years.

Senior Alanna Duarte led the defending Conference 4A state champions with 13 kills. Freshman Andrea Owens added 10.

Duarte finished with seven service aces and eight digs.

Senior setter Peyton Lewis had 39 assists.

Salpointe Catholic (3-0) is coming off a 33-8 season in which the Lancers beat Greenway 3-1 to win their first state title.

The Nighthawks (3-2) fell for the second straight match after opening the season with wins over Sabino, Tucson and Catalina Foothills.

