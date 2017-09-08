HSVB: Salpointe shuts down Ironwood Ridge

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
The University of Arizona women’s soccer team looks to rebound from an 0-1-1 weekend at the Sun Devil Desert Classic.
USC long snapper Jake Olson, who is blind, has shared a friendship with Tucson-native Kris O'Dowd for almost ten years.
Salpointe Catholic beats Ironwood Ridge for just the third time since 2007.
Week 3 of the high school football season features 19 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Pinch-hitter Adam Rosales doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and Arizona overcame a rare deficit to win 3-1 on Wednesday night for its franchise-record 13th straight win.
