Tucson's O'Dowd cherishes friendship with USC's Olson

Kris O'Dowd (right) chats with USC long snapper Jake Olson prior to the Trojans' 2017 season-opener with Western Michigan (Photo courtesy: Salpointe Catholic High School).

USC long snapper Jake Olson is the toast of college football.

The redshirt sophomore, who has battled cancer most of his life and is totally blind, made a perfect snap on a PAT late in the Trojans 49-31 season-opening win over Western Michigan.

Olson has been a USC fan all his life and became involved with the Trojan Football program back when 2007 Salpointe Catholic alum, Kris O'Dowd, was playing for the team.

O’Dowd quickly became "Uncle Kris" to the boy and the story came full circle this past weekend when Kris was at the Coliseum to see Jake called in to snap for his first time as an official player for USC.

Our David Kelly spoke with O’Dowd about his relationship with Olson over the years.

