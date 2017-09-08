Wildcat Classic brings Florida Gulf Coast, Texas Tech to town

The Wildcats take a 1-1-2 season record into their weekend tournament (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics).

The University of Arizona women’s soccer team will host Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) and Texas Tech this weekend in the Wildcat Classic on Friday, Sep. 8 at 7:30 p.m. MST and Sunday, Sep. 10 at 6 p.m. MST respectively.

FGCU enters the weekend with a 5-1 record, their only loss coming against a former No. 4 South Carolina by a score of 2-1.

Texas Tech enters the tournament at 4-1, their only loss coming against Pepperdine by a score of 3-0.

Last week's matches at the Sun Devil Desert Classic in Tempe were a series of narrow misses for Arizona Soccer.

On Friday, Gabi Stoian put the team up by one over a former No. 24 UCF squad (now No. 20) in the 66th minute, but the victory wouldn't hold as UCF rallied with goals in the 78th and 85th minute to claim the win.

Sunday's match was equally as tough for the team as they took 20 shots but couldn't find the back of the net until the 77th minute as Stoian again managed to score for the team.

Despite the goal, the Wildcats couldn't find a victory after a double-overtime and ended a match that should have been a win as only a draw.

Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.